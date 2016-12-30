New road safety measures being constructed

Works to address road safety concerns at Mayfield Link and on the Hightown Road have commenced.

South Antrim Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has joined his party colleagues, councillors Anne Marie Logue and Michael Goodman in welcoming the work.

Mr Kearney said the installations currently under construction will enhance pedestrian road safety for local residents.

He said: “The new pedestrian refuge islands adjacent to Hollybrook on the Hightown Road and on Mayfield Link will assist pedestrians crossing, especially at peak traffic hours.

“I want to thank Transport NI for delivering on these road safety matters; I trust the new measures will be warmly received by all residents as a positive step towards pedestrian safety in the area.”