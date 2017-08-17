Parking tickets issued per TOWN revealed

The number of parking tickets (penalty charge notices) issued in towns around Northern Ireland between January and June has been revealed.
The key points from the material - issued by the Department for Infrastructure - are: during January to June 2017 43,493 PCNs (PENALTY CHARGE NOTICES) were issued in Northern Ireland for on-street parking; 17,486 PCNs were issued in Northern Ireland for off-street parking.
Meanwhile the statistics - for PCNs - by town reveal in 12 towns no one was issued with a parking ticket.
The town's which escaped were - Ahoghill, Armagh, Ballykelly, Castlewellan, Cullybackey, Dromore, Gilford, Kesh, Newtownstewart, Portballintrae, Richhill and Tandragee.
The town boasting the highest number of PCNs is Belfast with 18,127 tickets issued.
Newry is the second most ticketed destination with 3612 PCNs issued so far this year.
Meanwhile Londonderry had 2828 PCNs issued this year.
Antrim - 204 PCN
Armagh - 1493 PCN
Ballycastle - 55
Ballyclare - 54
Ballymena - 1366
Ballymoney - 251
Ballynahinch - 223
Banbridge - 684
Bangor - 1,294
Broughshane - 2
Bushmills - 20
Carrickfergus - 435
Castlederg - 6
Clogher - 19
Coleraine - 749
Comber - 10
Cookstown - 580
Crossgar - 7
Crumlin - 12
Donaghadee- 27
Downpatrick - 340
Dromore (Down) - 15
Dundonald - 241
Dungannon - 411
Dungiven - 2
Dunmurry - 8
Enniskillen - 1129
Fivemiletown - 14
Garvagh - 2
Giants Causeway - 64
Glenavy - 2
Hillsborough - 275
Holywood - 419
Irvinestown - 31
Keady - 3
Kilkeel - 80
Killyleagh - 1
Kilrea - 16
Larne - 227
Limavady - 224
Lisburn - 1632
Lisnaskea - 26
Lurgan - 680
Maghera - 58
Magherafelt - 399
Markethill - 2
Millisle - 1
Moira - 129
Moy - 8
Newcastle - 1099
Newtownabbey - 248
Newtownards - 673
Omagh - 1024
Portadown - 1032
Portavogie - 1
Portglenone - 6
Portrush - 132
Portstewart - 81
Randalstown - 54
Rathfriland - 10
Saintfield - 13
Strabane - 464
Toome - 1
Warrenpoint - 157
