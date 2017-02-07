Pensioners hospitalised after RTC

A man and a woman, both in their 80s, were rescued by firefighters after a road traffic collision on Monday, February 6.
The Times understands the incident took place at approximately 10:20pm.
Detailing the rescue, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS responded to a single car RTC at Rathcoole Drive in the Rathcoole area of Belfast.
“Firefighters employed manual handling techniques to release a woman and a man, both in their 80s from the vehicle.
“They were taken to hospital by ambulance for assessments. Fire crews from Glengormley, Central and Whitla stations attended the incident.”
