Pupils to compete in road safety quiz

Newtownabbey Road Safety Committee will be hosting its annual Inter Primary Schools Quiz in Mossley Mill on Monday, January 23.

The event, which will run between 10am and noon, will be held in the Linen Suite.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Cllr John Scott, will address the children and present the prizes, funded by the council.

Sixteen local primary schools are sending teams to contest the quiz. The winning team will be presented with a cup donated by Cornmarket Insurance Services. It will be presented by Ms Nichola Pierce, Cornmarket Insurance Services Marketing Manager.

The previous trophy, the Adelaide Cup, awarded since 2004, is on display at Cornmarket’s offices in Belfast and is engraved with the names of the schools who have won each year. The teams will comprise four students and they will be asked a mix of general knowledge and road safety questions.

The Chair of Newtownabbey Road Safety Committee, Mrs Pat Martin said: “I am so pleased at the large entry this year and the committee is grateful to Road Safe NI and the PSNI for supplying the quizmaster and to the Mayor and the council for the use of the excellent facilities at Mossley Mill free of charge. The council is also supplying goody bags for each of the children. The children taking part in the quiz represent a small proportion of the number of children in Newtownabbey who have been taught the curriculum throughout all the P7 classes. Given the number of vehicles on our roads, this can only be of benefit.”

The Newtownabbey Road Safety Committee is the principal voluntary road safety organisation in Newtownabbey and its role is to increase road safety awareness. Membership is open to anyone residing or working in the borough. Contact pamelabrown690@msn.com