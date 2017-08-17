Road set to be closed this weekend

Motorists are being advised to seek an alternative route as a road in the region is scheduled to be closed.

The Times understands the Station Road in Doagh will be closed between its junction with The Birches and the junction with the Ballyclare Road on Sunday, August 20.

The section of road is set to closed to traffic between 7am until 5pm.

The closure is to allow for carriageway resurfacing.

A TransportNI spokesperson said the alternative route is Ballymena Road, Grange Road and Doagh Road.