School secures dedicated bus service for students

A local post-primary school has secured a dedicated bus service for pupils from Newtownabbey.

Hazelwood Integrated College students from Rathcoole and Monkstown will be able to avail of the service from September 2017.

Detailing the development, a spokesperson for the Whitewell Road school said: “From September 1, children from the Monkstown/Rathcoole area will have a new dedicated Metro school service setting down directly on the college grounds.

“Timetable details and stops will follow. A big thank you to all our parents and supporters who backed the campaign throughout.

“A special mention of thanks must go to Mrs Roberta Neely who fronted the campaign on behalf of the parents and played a major role in negotiating this successful outcome.”

The issue was first highlighted in the Times in October 2016.