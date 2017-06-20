Speed ramps set to be constructed in town

Work on a traffic calming scheme is set to commence on a stretch of road in Ballyclare, the Department for Infrastructure has revealed.

The scheme on Avondale Drive is set to include eight road humps and a table junction.

Bruising on Kristopher's leg following the collision.

Work is anticipated to get underway in July, with a spokesperson for the department stating the completion date is expected to be in August. A consultation process was conducted for the scheme between May 5 and June 7 2016.

The department confirmed the work was to start after the Times contacted them in the wake of an incident on the road on June 16. A young boy was knocked down by a car, close to the entrance to the Sixmilewater River Park.

Kristopher Canders (7) was struck by the vehicle at approximately 5:20pm as he made his way home from the nearby play park. Kristopher, who was hospitalised after the collision, has suffered cuts and bruises. His parents, Mervyn and Terri are relieved, fully aware that it could have been much worse.

They said: “Car owners park at the side of the road to take their kids to the park and with the slight bend in the road, it makes it difficult for oncoming traffic to see on the other side if anything is coming, leaving pedestrians having to go onto the road in between the parked cars. Motorists need to slow down, especially at the entrance to the park before a child is seriously injured, if not worse.”