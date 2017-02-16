TRAFFIC UPDATE: M2 to be closed this weekend

Police are advising motorists that a section of the M2 city bound will be closed this Sunday.

The arterial route will be fully closed on Sunday, February 19, between Junction 4 Sandyknowes and Junction 2 Greencastle.

The closure will commence at 10am and run until noon.

It is understood that the section of motorway is being closed to allow police time to conduct enquiries into a fatal collision last year.