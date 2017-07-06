Work set to start on Ballyclare road

NI Water is set to commence work on an improvements scheme on the Rashee Road in Ballyclare.

The Times understands work is expected to commence on July 17 for approximately two weeks.

During this time, the Rashee Road will be closed to through traffic from the junction of Cogry Road to the junction of Readers Park.

A diversion route will be in place via Cogry Road – Bridge Road – Ballyclare Road, as well as a diversion via Ballyeaston Road – Trenchill Road.

The work will be completed in sections to keep disruption to a minimum and traffic management and diversion signage will be in place at all times.

Commenting on the project, a spokesperson for NI Water said: “NI Water will continue to liaise with the Department for Infrastructure and local stakeholders and will do everything possible to keep any disruption to a minimum.

“We will also work with Translink to ensure that public transport services function with minimum disruption. NI Water and our contractor Farrans Utilities would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation and will complete letter drops in affected areas to advise residents of this work.

“Our customer relations team can also be contacted via Waterline on 03457 440088. Customers with any questions on the scheme should quote ‘Farrans Utilities Water Mains Rehabilitation Programme.”