World Champion to be honoured

Motorists are being advised to expect congestion in the region this evening as a special event to mark Jonathan Rea’s latest achievement is set to take place.

Issuing advice to motorists, a police spokesperson said: “Ballyclare is honouring the treble World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea this evening at 8pm at the Sixmile Leisure Centre.

“A cavalcade of bikes will be leaving Belfast in advance of this event from Ormeau Road at 7pm and motorists are advised to expect congestion around the town as a result.”