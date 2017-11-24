Travel back in time for Christmas

Get your Christmas off to a great start at the Christmas Living History event at Sentry Hill, on Saturday, December 9.

Bring the family along and learn all about how they celebrated Christmas back in 1900.

Meet Aunt Meg and her niece, Elsie, as they prepare for the big party for the dawning of a new century in 1900.

Head of the household William Fee McKinney will proudly show you his museum pieces on display.

Get creative in the education room and make some traditional crafts before you enjoy some homemade festive treats, children will also receive a small Christmas gift.

Pre booking is recommended. Call 028 9083 2363. Tours take place each hour from 11am-3pm.