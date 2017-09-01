Tribute to Merchant Navy at Mossley Mill

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has raised the Red Ensign flag at two locations in the borough in tribute to the Merchant Navy.

The ensign was hoisted by the Mayor Cllr Paul Hamill at Mossley Mill in Newtownabbey and at Antrim Civic Centre.

He was joined by Her Majesty’s representative Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mrs Joan Christie OBE, the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Vera McWilliam, Jacqui Dixon, Chief Executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Jim Fullerton, Merchant Navy Veteran and Ivan Tennant, chairman of the Merchant Navy Association (NI).

Merchant Navy Day falls on Sunday and raises awareness of the UK’s ongoing dependence on Merchant Navy seafarers.

In the First and Second World Wars, nearly 15,000 merchant seafarers were killed.

Merchant Navy Day has been commemorated on September 3 since 2000, the anniversary of the sinking of the SS Athenia, the first British Merchant vessel lost during World War II.