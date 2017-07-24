Tributes paid to Dean McIlwaine

Tributes have been paid to Newtownabbey man, Dean McIlwaine (22).

Thousands of people have taken to social media to pass on their condolences to Dean’s family and friends after his body was recovered from the Cave Hill on Saturday, July 22.

Flowers placed outside the barbers Dean was set to open later this month.

A poignant memorial page has been set up on Facebook, RIP Dean McIlwaine, where hundreds of people have paid their respects to the popular barber.

Commenting on the page, one person said: “Thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time... RIP DEAN.”

Paying tribute to Dean, a friend posted: “Dean, you were one in a million. I’m glad to have known you. You taught me a few things in tech. You will be missed by so many- rest easy.”

Another person said: “Even though I didn’t know him, it was sad to hear this awful news, rest in peace Dean.”

Dean was set to open a barbers in the Woodford area of Carnmoney later this month. Since news of his death emerged, flowers have been placed at the shutters of the premises.