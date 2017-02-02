UKIP representatives angered at exclusion

Local UK Independence Party representatives have hit out after being excluded from a candidate selection meeting yesterday.

The Times understands that a Northern Ireland branch meeting was held yesterday, where candidates were set to be picked to contest the upcoming Assembly election.

UKIP Facebook post.

Taking to social media today, members of UKIP South Antrim and UKIP North Belfast voiced their disappointment at not being invited to take part in the discussions.

In a Facebook post shared by both sections of the party, a spokesperson said: “Very disappointed to hear second hand, that UKIP NI held interviews yesterday for candidates to run in upcoming Assembly elections without notifying the membership in North Belfast or South Antrim, or inviting them to put their names forward. WHAT HAPPENED TO THE PARTY OF THE PEOPLE?????”

In last year’s election, South Antrim UKIP representative, Robert Hill failed to be elected after securing 574 first preference votes.

His party colleague, Ken Boyle also missed out on a seat at Stormont, having secured 751 first preference votes in the North Belfast constituency.

It is unclear at this stage if the party will field candidates in South Antrim and North Belfast.

The Times attempted to contact both party members on the issue, but neither were available for a comment at the time of going to press.