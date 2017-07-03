Search

Ulster Unionists hold garden party

The East Antrim Ulster Unionist Association garden party was held in Larne on Saturday July 1.

Association chairperson Alex Caldwell thanked all those who helped out and attended.

Mr. Caldwell also congratulated everyone who won prizes.