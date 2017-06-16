Unique Harley Davidson to be won

Air Ambulance NI is set to benefit from funds raised after a custom designed motorcycle is raffled in Antrim.

Belfast Harley-Davidson based at Kilbegs Business Park at Junction One, will select a winner for the unique 1200 Sportster on Saturday, July 1.

The bike features a World War Two design and is equipped with a bobber seat and flute pegs made from bullet casings.

The design has been based on American P-51 Mustang warplanes, including war era pin-up girls in the artwork.

To be in with a chance of winning the bike, call the shop on 028 9446 6999 to purchase a raffle ticket at a price of £5.