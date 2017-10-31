UUP man thanks council colleagues

A local politician has thanked elected members at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for their warm welcome following his first full council meeting.

New Ulster Unionist representative, Cllr Stephen McCarthy attended his first full meeting on October 30.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr McCarthy said: “I would like to thank all of my council colleagues for their warm welcome to Monday night’s meeting, particularly my group leader, Ald Cosgrove and councillors Brett, Scott, Webb, McClelland, Goodman and Hollis for their personal comments.

“I have worked with many of them throughout my time in politics in Antrim and Newtownabbey, whether it be during my time working for Danny Kinahan, now with Steve Aiken OBE MLA or in my role as an independent member of the Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP.

“I really look forward to working with them all going forward and hope to rely on their support, collective experience and efforts in doing what’s best for the people of Threemilewater and the wider borough.”