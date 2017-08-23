Venue switched for league match

The venue for the Bluefin Sport Championship tie between Institute and Ballyclare Comrades has been switched after serious flooding at Drumahoe.

The tie, which was due to be played in Co Londonderry on Friday, August 25 at 7:45pm will now be played at Dixon Park.

Commenting on the switch, a spokesperson for Ballyclare Comrades said: “Due to serious damage caused to the pitch and grounds at Institute FC by overnight flooding, our match on Friday has been switched to Dixon Park.”