Veterans and Scooter Club link up to support Homes4Heroes

TAB4THE FALLEN11, the Carrickfergus-based ex-service group raised £674.18 for ‘Homes 4 Heroes’ by doing a sponsored walk from Hazelbank to Carrickfergus War Memorial on Sunday, October 8.
The group are planniing another walk for November 11 from Belfast City Hall Belfast to Carrickfergus War Memorial.
Pictures of the event, which was held in conjunction with the a2aces scooter club’s ‘ride of remembrance’ were kindly contributed.
