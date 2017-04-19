VIDEO: Dramatic footage shows how train almost hit trespasser

Dramatic footage of a Northern Ireland bound train narrowly missing a man has been shared on social media.

The shocking footage was shared by Iarnrod Eireann (Irish Rail) via Twitter on Wednesday.

The brief video shows how the Belfast Enterprise, which was travelling at more than 85 m.p.h., was a split second away from hitting a man as he crossed over to the opposite platform.

The incident occurred in Dublin in December 2016.

Irish Rail warned that the near miss was one of 200 trespass incidents last year.

Another incident shows a man carrying a toddler across the railway line.

“A parent carrying a stroller who falls and hurts themselves or their child leaves the driver of the train in an impossible situation - trains take considerable distances to come to a halt even at moderate speeds, and a train cannot swerve around a stricken trespasser,” said a spokesperson for Iarnrod Eireann.

“Furthermore, modern tracks and trains are a lot more silent and customers may not be aware they are approaching - as can be seen from the extraordinary escape one trespasser had last December. Trespassers have been seen crossing with headphones meaning their awareness will be dramatically reduced.”