Vital seminar to be held

A new initiative that has been shown to make a significant improvement to sufferers of a range of traumas will be presented on Tuesday, August 8 at a one-day seminar and workshop by The Wider Circle.

The Wider Circle is a Northern Ireland based charity formed during ‘The Troubles’ by a group of people who saw the need for a grass roots response to the needs of people who were victims of violence and associated traumas as a result of the conflict.

Ciaran Mulholland MB BCh BAO FRCPsych MD and Leora Sotto MA will address those in attendance.

The event will run from 10am until 4:30pm at Corr’s Corner Hotel, Glengormley.

For further information, email twc@pephelp.org.uk