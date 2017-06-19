WATCH: Hollywood star Liam Neeson praises pupils at local school

Hollywood star Liam Neeson has sent a special message to the students at a primary school in Newtownabbey to tell them how proud he is of them.

The Ballymena man, who has stared in movies including Taken, Love Actually and Star Wars paid tribute to everyone at Mallusk Integrated Primary School in a video message from Chicago.

Liam Neeson

Speaking of his pride of the children at the school, Liam said: “I hear you have the most fantastic little school. I want to congratulate your teachers, the staff and especially you, the pupils.”

Since the video was uploaded to the school’s Facebook page this morning, it has gone viral with over 6,000 people hearing the Co Antrim man’s words of admiration.