WATCH: Paul Girvan makes maiden speech in House of Commons

The new MP for South Antrim, Paul Girvan has thanked voters for endorsing him during his maiden speech in the House of Commons this week.

Addressing the house, the DUP representative said: “I’ve heard many speakers here today say what wonderful constituencies they represent, well I can say that as far as I’m concerned, they obviously haven’t seen South Antrim because it most definitely is.”

Highlighting some of the local landmarks in the region, Mr Girvan said: “We have a wonderful river which is the Six Mile Water. It runs through some of our major towns, Templepatrick, Antim, Randalstown and Ballyclare. I’m a Ballyclare man through and through, and for those of you who don’t know anything about Ballyclare, some people say there is only one road in and one road out- well can I tell you those are very important roads to me!”

Paying tribute to the work done by his Ulster Unionist predecessor, Danny Kinahan, Mr Girvan added: “Although Danny and I were on opposite sides during the election, we were the best of friends.”