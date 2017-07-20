WATCH: Police check point set up as part of Dean McIlwaine probe

Police organised a vehicle check point in Newtownabbey as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Dean McIlwaine (22).

Officers conducted the check point this afternoon on the Carnmoney Road, adjacent to Carnmoney Presbyterian Church.

Dean was last seen in the Carnmoney Road area of Glengormley shortly before 1pm on Thursday, July 13.

He is described as being 5’8” in height; of medium build with blue eyes, dark hair and a beard. He also has sleeve tattoos on both arms.

Commenting on today’s operation, a police spokesperson said: “Police have been out and about today talking to motorists as part of ongoing enquiries into the missing Newtownabbey man, Dean McIlwaine.”

Volunteers from the Community Rescue Service Belfast have also been conducting searches in the region.

Police set up a vehicle check point in Newtownabbey today.

A spokesperson for the service said: “Searches have taken place in many locations in the area, including boat and sonar searches of a local water course. The searches continue today.”

Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 121 of 14/7/17.