Weather warning for ice issued for Northern Ireland

A yellow warning has been issued for ice for Northern Ireland between 5pm today and 9am tomorrow.

According to the Met Office, "ice is expected to form during Monday evening and may persist in some places throughout the night".

Met office forecasters add that icy patches will develop on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths or where showers cause wash off on treated roads.

"Showers will be wintry on the high ground bringing an additional hazard," added the Met Office.

The Chief Forecaster said: "Temperatures will fall quickly during Monday evening allowing ice to form in places. Road temperatures will rise slowly later in the night as the amount of cloud and showers increase. Showers will be wintry on the high ground and 2-5 cm of snow may accumulate, mainly above 300m."

Ice is expected to form during Tuesday morning. Icy patches will develop on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths or where showers cause wash off of treatment.