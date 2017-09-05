White Collar boxing raises knockout sum for charity

The Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has praised the organisers of a White Collar Boxing night after the event raised more than £800 for charity.

The big fight night saw men and women from across the Borough don the gloves and take to the ring in aid of PIPS Larne.

The event was organised by Carrickfergus Boxing Academy and took place in the town’s Amphitheatre.

Councillor Cheryl Johnston said: “A huge congratulations to the organisers on what was a fantastic night for such an important cause. The total raised was £853.66.

“My focus as Deputy Mayor is to promote physical and mental wellbeing for all citizens of Mid and East Antrim, build community resilience and reduce the stigma associated with mental illness.

“The money raised thanks to the generosity of those involved in the White Collar Boxing event will be used to support the crucial services offered by PIPS Larne.”

PIPS works to promote positive mental health and wellbeing and improve the attitude towards mental health issues in our community. If you are interested in donating to PIPS Larne, please visit: www.justgiving.com/pips-larne/