Whitehead to host prestigious craft ‘Yarnfolk’ festival

Whitehead will play host to the prestigious YarnFolk Wool Festival next month.

Several venues in the town will host exhibitors, demonstrations, workshops and more, led by the most renowned experts in the field of fibre on August 5.

Skein Queen, and Travel Knitter are just two of the legendary fibre companies taking part.

From luxurious hand dyed fibre to lovingly hand- crafted accessories, talented designers and crafters will promote a wide range of unique and exclusive materials.

Exhibitors will inlude Clones lace expert Maire Treanor with workshops in crafts including beading embellishment, cashmere and cross stitch, embroidery on felt, needle felting, wet felting, crochet and yarn dying.

This is the first time that this prestigious event has been held in Northern Ireland.

It will be held as part of the town’s summer festival which will be held from July 29 until August 13.