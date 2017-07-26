Wildcats to celebrate 10th anniversary

A local cheerleading team is set to mark a special milestone with a celebration event next month.

Valley Wildcats will be holding a commemorative event to mark their 10th Anniversary on Monday, August 7.

The all-star competitive cheerleading team was founded on August 6 2007 by Carolynn Clarke.

Commenting on the milestone, Carolynn said: “Ten years is such an achievement, I cannot believe that an idea I drew on paper became a reality and is still going strong 10 years later.

“I’m excited for our new season to commence, to welcome back returning members and also meet all of our new recruits who have signed up for Cheer Bootcamp in August.”

The club has experienced a number of highlights over the last decade including winning the first ever all-Ireland Cheerleading Championships in 2009.

Carolynn was nominated and selected to be a Coca Cola future flame - which meant she got to run with the Olympic torch in 2012, in recognition of her work within the cross-community cheerleading club.

They also finished in the top 3 at Scotcheer Nationals while competing against some of the best teams in the United Kingdom.

The party night will take place at the Valley Leisure Centre on August 7 between 6pm and 8pm and will run in tandem with their bootcamp. Past, present and future members and their parents are invited to drop in for a cup of tea and a chat. They will also have an opportunity to see what their kids get up to in class.

The club still has spaces on the bootcamp. Email valleywildcats2009@gmail.com for more information.