Woman treated by NIAS staff after Easter Monday blaze

A 21-year-old woman received medical treatment following a fire at a property in Ballyclare.

The incident at a flat in the Grange Drive area was reported to the emergency services shortly before 8pm on Monday, April 17.

Commenting on the incident, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Firefighters dealt with a fire in a bedroom. A female (21) was out of the property on arrival of crews and she was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel. The cause of the fire was accidental. The incident was dealt with by 9.11pm.”

The Times understands two appliances from Ballyclare Fire Station and one from Glengormley Fire Station attended the incident.