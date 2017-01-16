Workshop for local sports clubs to be held

On Friday, February 10, Danny Kinahan MP and Sports Marketing Expert, Geoff Wilson are co-hosting a workshop and discussion event for local sports groups and associations.

The event will take place in Antrim Library from 1pm until 4:30pm.

Danny said: “Ever since I’ve become involved with politics, I’ve supported local sports clubs both as a participant and a fan. These clubs are vital to our local communities and our general well being. In recent months more and more clubs and associations have approached me looking for further support and funding. I know the numerous challenges many clubs face in regards to fund raising.

“For this reason I’ve collaborated with Geoff Wilson to offer an exciting workshop and discussion event for all clubs and associations. Geoff is a former head of marketing at the Irish FA, and currently runs his own sports agency. Geoff is also on a ‘marketing expert’ panel for FIFA, and is ideally placed to provide invaluable advice to all present. I hope this event will be of great interest to local clubs and associations, and provide a great opportunity for representatives to hear from Geoff along with other speakers yet to be confirmed. I also hope it will be a chance to meet with and share experiences with other sporting institutions.”

If you represent a sports club or association in south Antrim and would like to take part, contact Ben Tisdale on 028 9446 1211.