You’ve Pulled!

Pulled is coming to Theatre at The Mill for one night only on Thursday, October 12.

Pulled is an uncompromising comedy drama about female sexuality and the social media generation from one of the most exciting and authentic new voices in Irish theatre, Niamh Moroney.

Meet Amanda and Michelle as they retrace their drink-fuelled steps from the night before through a trail of Twitter, Facebook and selfies and tackle such existential questions as, How did I get here? Did I pull?

Hungover, emotional and gloriously unapologetic, these two man-eating ‘young wans’ strut their stuff in front of their imagined social media audience, in a performance that pushes buttons and boundaries… until Michelle finds herself maybe-possibly-probably in need of the morning after pill, and they’re reminded that there’s a price to be paid.

Tickets for Pulled are available from Box Office on 028 9034 0202 or online at theatreatthemill.com