Young-Choon Park to perform in borough

The South Korean born pianist Young-Choon Park, who gave her first recital at the age of seven, makes a welcome visit to Theatre at The Mill on Saturday, October 7.

She will be performing works by Haydn, Beethoven and Chopin.

The young child prodigy studied at the Juilliard School in New York and later gained the highest Master’s degree at the Hochschule in Munich.

This talented artist has appeared at numerous international music festivals, performing with many leading orchestras, giving her 750th recital in London last year.

She broadcasts for radio and television and is currently recording the complete Mozart piano concertos.

Tickets for this intimate recital are available from Box Office on 028 9034 0202 or online at theatreatthemill.com