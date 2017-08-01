Young stars chase their dreams

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Paul Hamill is lending his support to two local stars of the stage.

Corrie Earley and Daniel Kerr have both been successfully accepted to attend theatre school in London.

To help them raise much needed funds they have teamed up with a talented troupe of friends and will perform ‘Chasing the Dream’ at Theatre at The Mill on August 12.

Join them as they perform some of the biggest hits from the top West End shows and pop classics including Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Les Miserable, Miss Saigon, Wicked, Mama Mia and many more.

Experience some of Northern Ireland’s most talented young performers as they entertain you in this special celebratory benefit night to assist Corrie and Daniel as they head off to London to pursue their dreams as future stars of the West End and Broadway.

The Mayor said: “I am delighted to show my support for Corrie and Daniel. I would urge you to come to their fundraising evening which promises to be a great night of entertainment.

“It is great to see them both doing so well and I would like to wish them every success for their future careers.”

Tickets for ‘Chasing The Dream’ are available from 028 9034 0217 or online www.theatreatthemill.com