Crusaders hit four as they see off Dungannon at Stangmore

Crusaders won their fifth Premiership match in a row with a 4-0 success against Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park last night.

Their victory follows up Saturday’s 7-1 demolition job against Carrick Rangers.

Last night’s result means they have won their last nine games on the bounce and manager Stephen Baxter will be delighted with the way his side has been playing in recent weeks as they have been scoring for fun - while keeping things tight at the back.

It was Rodney Brown who headed a 17th-minute opener. The defender has been playing well in recent weeks and he is big part of the Crues success in recent weeks.

Then more misery for the Swifts as Gavin Whyte made it 2-0 with a penalty on 29 minutes.

The referee pointing to the spot for hand ball against Ryan Harpur.

Whyte - who scored a hat-trick at the weekend - got his second of the night with a 22-yard drive into the top corner.

It was a fine finish from Whyte who must be playing with confidence after his recent goal rush. Cushley netted the visitors’ fourth with a shot from the edge of the penalty area at the death.