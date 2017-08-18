Crusaders v Coleraine: Baxter aiming for home boost against Bannsiders

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter will put his admiration for Coleraine on hold for 90 minutes at Seaview in a bid to cement a position at the head of the Danske Bank Premiership standings.

The Crues finished second last season but hold the current league lead thanks to a goal difference strengthened by nine scored in two games.

Four rival sides share a maximum return - including Coleraine.

“I am not surprised by Coleraine’s start as I know the quality they have at the club,” said Baxter. “They have matured together so now have established players this season.

“I am delighted with the effort and professionalism from our players so far.

“It is like a sprinter bursting out of the blocks but this is a long season, although I am impressed with our scorers and the defence has been keeping the backdoor shut.”

Summer signing Jamie Glackin will return from a two-game suspension to join the Crusaders squad on Saturday.

Coleraine will be aiming to maintain the momentum but manager Oran Kearney accepts the challenge at the home of last season’s league runners-up.

“We are going to a team who are hungry to try and get the title back and they have shown that in their opening two games,” said Kearney. “I’m under no illusions about how difficult it will be, but we will relish the challenge.

“It’s a tough start to the league with three games in a week.

“It’s another three points available.

“We had a decent performance against Dungannon Swifts, but we upped it a gear against Cliftonville.

“For the entire match it was as a complete performance as we have had for a while.”

Kearney has special praise for individual performances within the team framework.

“Darren (McCauley) and Adam (Mullan) worked the ball well out wide and to be fair to Adam he picked out Josh (Carson) who made a great move and finished well,” said Kearney. “When

Jamie (McGonigle) gets in the box I am relaxed and confident that he will put the ball into the back of the net.

“We defended well from the front as Jamie and Eoin (Bradley) worked their socks off.”