Ex-Larne teen star puts pen to paper with League Two side

Former Larne midfielder Robbie Weir has signed for League Two outfit Chesterfield.

Weir, who has had spells with Sunderland, Tranmere and Burton Albion, had been on trial with the Spireites during pre-season, proving his fitness after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

His new boss, ex-Scotland international Gary Caldwell told the club’s official website he was delighted with the signing.

“I jumped at the chance to look at Robbie on trial after coming up against him when he was at Burton and I was at Wigan," he said.

“He was always someone who impressed me with his quality. Since he’s been here, he’s been superb and we’re delighted to have got him.”

Weir, 28, who originally hails from Newtownabbey, added: “After a long-term injury, it’s fantastic that the gaffer has given me the opportunity to get back into football.

“I’ve worked my socks off to get back to where I am now and this is only the start. The hard work starts now and I just want to get back to enjoying football.

“I know a bit about Chesterfield after being at Burton and I’ve been in League One and League Two for a few years now so I know what to expect.”

Weir, whose talent was first spotted as a boy at King's Park Primary School, broke onto the Irish League scene with the Invermen at just 15, and went on to feature in the 2005 Irish Cup final before securing a move to the Stadium of Light.