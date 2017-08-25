FOOTBALL: Comrades pile on more misery for 'Stute

Ballyclare Comrades 6-1 Institute

Institute's miserable week continued as they suffered their first defeat of the season at fell title contenders Ballyclare Comrades.

While the Drumahoe men there was some questionable refereeing decisions from Ken Gibbons in the first half, in truth after Clifford Adams side ran out deserved winners.

The Dixon Park men, despite falling a goal behind early on and missing a penalty, they were always in control and on top after two quick-fire goals from Paul Maguire and Samuel McIlven gave them the lead at the break.

In left winger Stewart Nixon, Comrades had a player who tormented the 'Stute defence all night and capped off a man of the match display with a hat-trick.

Paddy McLaughlin's side got off to the perfect start as straight from the kick-off they won a corner and piled on the pressure before taking the lead on two minutes.

As Aaron Harkin's second right wing corner found an unmarked Caoimhin Bonner and the centre-back's diving header skipped off the wet surface and into the net.

The home side were awarded a penalty on nine minutes as Ryan Morrow was adjudged to have fouled Adam Gray inside the box and referee Ken Gibbons harshly pointed to the spot.

However justice was served as Maguire's resulting spot-kick from 12 yards was superbly kept out by Marty Gallagher, as the 'Stute keeper dived to his left to parry the effort away.

On 17 minutes Michael McCrudden went close to doubling the visitor's lead, but his stinging drive from Eamonn Seydak's throw-in, was well kept out by Comrades keeper Geoff McKinty.

Comrades levelled things on 27 minutes as Maguire made up for his penalty miss, by firing low into Gallagher's bottom right hand corner.

Incredibly the home side netted a second two minutes later after a shocking refereeing decision by Gibbons when he pointed to the spot after Maguire fell inside the box after running into Bonner.

After all the 'Stute protests had been waved away, Comrades' McIlveen composed himself and blasted home the resulting penalty, low into the bottom left hand corner.

The home side had a good chance to increase their lead on 63 minutes but Maguire failed to test Gallagher and dragged his shot wide.

Minutes later Comrades added a third as they caught the visitors on the counter attack when a long punt down field was miss judged by Morrow, who was 'Stute's last defender, and Stewart Nixon won possession on the half-way line, before calmly rounding Gallagher and slotting the ball home into the empty net.

The game was ended as a contest on 80 minutes as Nixon's inch perfect left wing cross found Thomas Robinson at the back post and he made no mistake, side footing home with a composed finish.

In the closing stages, 'Stute nearly netted a consolation goal but Robbie Hume's 20 yard drive was superbly saved by McKitty,

The rout was complete in stoppage time as Nixon completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot, after Comrades were awarded their third penalty of the evening.

Ballyclare Comrades: McKinty, Woods, Parker, Rodgers (McCart 86), Youle, McIlveen, Dobbin, Maguire, Johnston (Robinson 67), Gray (Mackie 78), Nixon.

Institute: Gallagher, Morrow (D Curry 72), Bonner, Scoltock, Seydak; Harkin (Jarvis 61), Grace, McCrudden; S Curry, Hume, Wilson (Pomeroy 78).

Referee: Mr Ken Gibbons.