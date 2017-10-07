FOOTBALL: Crusaders into Scottish Iru-Bru League Cup quarter-finals

COVE RANGERS 0 CRUSADERS 3

Cove Rangers' home tie against Crusaders was temporarily suspended midway through the first half as medics treated an official from the Northern Irish club.

Play resumed and the visitors went ahead in the seventh minute of first-half stoppage-time when Michael Carvill turned home a Michael Dougherty pass.

The home side's afternoon took another turn for the worse when Scott Ross was sent off for a second bookable offence.

And Crusaders took full advantage, with Jamie Glackin making it 2-0 with a close-range finish from Carvill's cross and Declan Caddell sealing a 3-0 win in time added on.