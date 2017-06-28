FOOTBALL: NI defender Craig Cathcart pens new deal at Watford

Northern Ireland international Craig Cathcart has signed a new four-year deal with Premier League Watford.
It means the Newtownabbey native is contracted to the Hornets until June 2021.
The 28-year-old, who cut his teeth as a youngster for Greenisland Boys, joined the Vicarage Road club in 2014 and also featured in a loan spell.
A hernia operation limited his game time to just 15 appearances last season.
Cathcart, who started his career at Manchester United, signed for Watford from Blackpool in three years ago.
Almost Done!
Registering with Newtownabbey Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.