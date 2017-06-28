FOOTBALL: NI defender Craig Cathcart pens new deal at Watford

Northern Ireland international Craig Cathcart has signed a new four-year deal with Premier League Watford.

It means the Newtownabbey native is contracted to the Hornets until June 2021.

The 28-year-old, who cut his teeth as a youngster for Greenisland Boys, joined the Vicarage Road club in 2014 and also featured in a loan spell.

A hernia operation limited his game time to just 15 appearances last season.

Cathcart, who started his career at Manchester United, signed for Watford from Blackpool in three years ago.