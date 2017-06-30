Hearts swoop for NI full-back Michael Smith

Hearts have confirmed the signing of Northern Ireland international right-back Michael Smith.

The Monkstown man has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Tynecastle.

The Edinburgh Evening News reported that Smith was shown round the facilities at Riccarton on Monday after Hearts agreed a transfer fee with his club Peterborough United.

Despite playing 44 times for the League One club, Smith was transfer-listed at the end of the season. He had been linked with a move to Coventry City but chose to travel to Scotland after hearing of Hearts’ interest.

Speaking to Hearts TV, Smith said: “As soon as I got here it was clear this is a massive club and it’s great to be here."

“The facilities, the stadium, the manager, it all seems like a good fit for me. I had a chat with Ian (Cathro) and everything he said was positive and the way he wants to play suits me down to the ground.

“People who know me will tell you I like to attack so hopefully we’ll get on top of teams this season, I think that will suit me down to a tee.”

Smith joins fellow international Kyle Lafferty at the Edinburgh club.

The 28-year-old, who played for Ballyclare Comrades and Ballymena United in the Irish League, made his international debut in a friendly against Slovakia last year.