IRISH LEAGUE: Blues bolster front line with new striker

Irish League champions Linfield have further bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Northern Ireland Under 21 international striker, Louis Rooney, on a one year deal from Plymouth Argyle.

Rooney goes straight into the Blues squad for this weekend's clash with Ballymena United as the champions seek to make it four wins from four following a flawless start to their defence of the title and manager David Healy believes the increased level of competition within his squad is exactly what they need to maintain the high standards they have set.

"I'm delighted to be able to advise our supporters that we have now signed 20 year old striker Louis Rooney on a one year contract," confirmed Healy on the club's website.

"Louis signs from Plymouth, although he had loan spells at Truro City and Hartlepool. He has also represented Northern Ireland at under 19 and under 21 level.

Louis has been training with us in recent times and his signing will increase the level of competition for places within the squad. I'm looking forward to working with him over the coming months and I know our supporters will also give him a warm welcome to the club."