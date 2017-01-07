IRISH LEAGUE: Crusaders sign defender Alan Keane on loan

Crusaders have signed defender Alan Keane on loan from Dundalk in a six-months deal.

The move was completed on Saturday and Keane is set to join up with Stephen Baxter’s side on Tuesday evening.

Keane is a versatile defender who can play in several different positions across the back.

A statement on Crusaders’ official website said: “[Alan] is a superb addition to the squad who will bring experience with him as well. Alan actually played against us in the Setanta Cup several years ago for Sligo Rovers as well.

Welcome to Crusaders Alan and we hope you have a successful time at the Club.”