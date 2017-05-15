IRISH LEAGUE: Haveron’s delight as McMullan adds ‘abudance of energy’ to Glentoran

Glentoran manager Gary Haveron considers the capture of Corey McMullan from Ballyclare Comrades a significant addition to his rebuilding work at The Oval.

“Corey is a player with an abundance of energy, something that I felt we seriously lacked last season and a major area of focus as we rebuild,” Said the Glens boss on the club’s official website. “He’s coming to us off the back of a fantastic season for Ballyclare.

“At 21 years of age he shows fantastic potential, he was being courted by a number of other Premiership clubs but we have been working on this for some time and we are delighted he has committed his future to Glentoran.”

The two-year contract arrives in the aftermath of Haveron signing Daniel Kelly from Carrick Rangers alongside Warrenpoint Town’s John McGuigan.

“I have worked with Dan previously when we were both at Carrick,” said Haveron on the website. “He’s a player with a hunger to constantly progress in his career and is always looking to improve his game.

“His attitude is fantastic and he is extremely professional about how he trains and takes care of himself away from the club.

“That’s one of the things we need to improve at Glentoran.

“He was an early signing target when I took the Glens job and he was very keen to sign for us.

“Out of respect to Carrick the club decided not to announce the signing until they finished their play-off to complete the season.

“I’m very much looking to improve the mentality in the dressing room and create an environment where just doing enough isn’t enough.

“We must all strive to do more and keep working and improving and I know that’s what I’ll get with Daniel.”

Warrenpoint Town’s preparations for a return to the Premiership have included official confirmation of deals to sign Alan Blayney, Darren Murray, Sean Mackle, Matt Parker, Darius Roohi and Luke Fisher.

The club have also secured Curtis Dempster, Aaron Traynor and Josh Lynch on fresh deals.