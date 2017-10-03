IRISH LEAGUE: Prospect of glamour tie a huge incentive for Institute in League Cup

THE PROSPECT of a glamour tie in the quarter-finals of the BetMcLean League Cup is a huge incentive awaiting the winner of Institute's clash with Ballyclare Comrades at Dixon Park tonight. (K.o. 7.45 p.m.)

And while 'Stute boss, Paddy McLaughlin would relish the chance to pit his wits against one of the remaining Irish Premiership clubs in the next round, he's fully focused on a tough test against high flying Championship outfit, Ballyclare.

The Comrades registered a heavily one-sided 6-1 victory over 'Stute in their only meeting in the league this season but McLaughlin is predicting a much closer affair in the cup tonight.

"Both sides will realise it's a good chance to get through to the quarter-finals of the League Cup," said McLaughlin. "There only is two major cup trophies in the Irish League and this is one of them so it's a great opportunity for both clubs to progress.

"There's a good chance you'll be up against one of the best sides in the country if you progress in the next round so the opportunity is there.

"It'll be tough though as Ballyclare are flying and they're the top scorers in our league this season and were top scorers last season. They've always got goals in them and any team which comes away with a result at Ballyclare has had to work hard for it."

Indeed, the Comrades are the league's top scorers with 17 goals from their opening eight matches but McLaughlin felt the 6-1 hammering on August 25th was a 'freak result' which 'hurt' both the management and playing staff.

"Hopefully it won't end up six anyway," he laughed. "But that was the week the club was hit with the tragedy of the flood and the preparations for that home fixture on a Friday night we were all geared up for and we woke up to the devastation of the ground so our preparation was all over the place.

"We weren't 100 per cent focused on the match we were more worried about what was going on off the field. It's not an excuse but the preparation wasn't great that day and they were on fire.

"We're a lot better prepared for this game and we have improved in an defensive aspect. There's no shame in anyone going to Ballyclare and getting beat but the scoreline hurt.

"We've learned form that and have moved on. We'll perform a lot better tonight."