Jonny Evans named club captain at West Brom

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans has been named as club captain of Premier League West Brom.

Evans had been linked with a move away from the Hawthorns but boss Tony Pulis, who named the 29-year-old Newtownabbey man as skipper for the Premier League Asia Trophy in Hong Kong, has put speculation over his future to bed.

Evans in action for Northern Ireland

"It’s a feeding season for the press at the moment and some of the stuff that is written and said is laughable at times," Pulis told the club's official website.

“But Jonny Evans is staying with West Bromwich Albion. There is no doubt about that.

“Jonny will be our captain next season. He had a fantastic year last season and I’m hoping he steps up now.

“He’s not had the responsibility before, to being a captain around the club.

“It’s an important job and it’s about looking after the players and looking after the dressing room and if we get issues in the dressing room I will be expecting him to sort it out.”

Evans takes over from Darren Fletcher who left The Baggies at the end of last season.