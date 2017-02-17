LEAGUE CUP FINAL: Carrick’s Foster out to settle desk rivalry

Carrick Rangers’ Seanna Foster has more reasons than most to win Saturday’s League Cup Final at Seaview.

The young gun works with Ballymena United defender Johnny Flynn and he hopes the bragging rights will be his after this weekend.

“If I win, he won’t hear it enough from me. I’ll bring the trophy into work and set it on the desk in front of him. It is a big incentive because I’m stuck with him day in, day out.

“If we win, it’s something for me to dig him out for. If it’s the other way round, I’ll be taking a couple of days off.”

Foster says that Carrick have done well to reach the final - but they want to get their hands on the League Cup.

“We can only beat who’s there in front of us . In the cup run already, we’ve done that and that’s why we’re in the final.

“Now we want to take another step up and beat Ballymena.

“After that, we have to forget about it and the main thing for us is keep pushing on to get results to stay in the league,” he said.

And Foster says manager Aaron Callaghan has turned the cliub round after a rocky start to the season.

“Since Aaron and his backroom staff have come in, all the lads have been putting the work in in training.

“Over the last few weeks, it’s slowly but surely coming on.

“The win over Ards didn’t shock the lads as a performance.

QWe know we can do it. Showing it on the pitch was brilliant.

“Instead of conceding so many goals, we’re starting to score them at the other end which is a big positive.

“The lads are all buzzing for the final but we have to go there and get the job done.

“It would be great for the players, the staff, the fans and the town if we can win the cup,” said Foster.

And Daniel Kelly agress with Foster that Callaghan has given the club a huge boost.

“The intensity in training has been lifted and the players he brought here is January have helped.

“They have brought in quality and we didn’t have a very big squad.

“But with the guys he has brought in there is competition for places all over the place and that is good for everyone.

“And because of that results and performances have started to come and we are in a Cup final.

“It is testimony to him. The league is our main aim but this Cup is up there as well.

“It is a great incentive for us to go on and win a trophy this year.”

But Kelly knows that David Jeffrey’s side will be a tough test for them at Seaview.

“They are a good side and are difficult to play against. They have good players in their ranks and they have goal threats - but we believe we can get our hands on the Cup.

“But it is up to us to go out there, put on a performance and win the Cup for the town and the fans.”