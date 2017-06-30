Linfield unveil new signing Josh Robinson

Linfield have confirmed that Josh Robinson has signed with them on a three-year deal.

Pictures of Robinson shaking hands with manager David Healy were released this afternoon.

All smiles: Robinson puts pen to paper on the deal alongside Blues boss David Healy

Last night the Danske Bank Premiership champions Linfield and runners-up Crusaders both announced they had signed Robinson.

The Belfast outfits released statements confirming they had signed the 24-year-old ex-York City defender.

Linfield tweeted the news shortly after 10:30pm with a link to quotes from manager David Healy who told the Blues' official website: "I'm delighted to be able to advise our supporters that Josh Robinson has tonight agreed to join Linfield on a three year contract."

Less than an hour later Crusaders revealed Robinson was returning to his former club having agreed a four-year deal.

Robinson pictured in the blue of Linfield at the entrance the players' tunnel at Windsor Park

Seaview treasurer Tommy Whiteside said: "It was very easy to deal with Josh. He was happy to come to my home on 9th June and quickly agreed terms and duely (sic) signed a pre contract dated 29/6/17. Its great to have Josh back in the fold."

Crusaders added that "all necessary" documentation had been lodged with the Irish Football Association.

Robinson left Crusaders in 2016 to join the Minstermen, then managed by former Celtic man Jackie McNamarra.