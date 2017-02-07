Linfield want a Shield win over Crues to usher in future success

Linfield are hoping a County Antrim Shield win could have repercussions far beyond the competition.

The Blues come up against league leaders Crusaders at the Ballymena Showgrounds tonight.

Linfield boss David Healy

A win would bring only Linfield’s second trophy since 2012 but midfielder Aaron Burns reckon it could carry significant weight in the Danske Bank Premiership title race and beyond.

“If we can win this, it could give us a psycological edge,” said Burns, who netted during Linfield’s 2-1 win the last time the sides met on New Year’s Eve. “We beat them last time and but for the red card, it could have been four or five nil. The sending off had a big impact on the game. We could have been three up but then after going down to ten men, we were more happy to hold onto our lead.

“If we can beat them again this time, they’ll be wondering if we have the edge over them now.

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter

“It no doubt would have an impact on some of their players - on how many of them I don’t know but hopefully it would give us a wee edge. To get the win would be fantastic for us anyway.

“I think once this group of players gets a trophy and gets a league title, we could go on to dominate for a few years.”

Burns is just as keen to deliver the first silverware of David Healy’s reign. The former Northern Ireland striker has overseen final defeats in last season’s County Antrim Shield and Irish Cup. Now Burns wants to help get him over the finishing line.

“He’s working night and day,” said the midfielder. “People don’t realise how much he does. He’s in here from 9am every morning leaving no stone unturned. He’s behind all of us as players and he deserves to end the season with one or two trophies.”

Linfield go into the game having won 11 of their last 13 games. Unsurprisingly, confidence is sky high.

“We’re flying at the minute,” said Burns. “Even when we haven’t played well, we’ve still been getting wins. Even when Coleraine did beat us, we were down to 10 men for the second game in a row and I think that was just a bit much to ask. Everybody is buzzing and feeling confident at the minute.”

For opponents Crusaders, cup success has been hard to come-by. Their last win in knockout competition came in the 2012 Setanta Cup.

“These trophies are very hard earned,” said boss Stephen Baxter. “The league is the one everybody wants to win but once you get to a final, there’s no sense going in thinking it’s not important.

“We’ll go in there trying to win and if we can add the Shield to what we’re trying to do this season, then great.”

Baxter has so far used to competition to blood younger members of his squad but he hinted that he would be using his strongest line-up in a bid for Shield success.

“We rested one or two on Saturday because this is a final as if we were to ask the senior boys, they would all want to play in it,” he said.

“Our young players have carried us through to the final but now that it’s a Linfield against Crusaders final, it becomes maybe that bit more important. We will have a stronger side out for this one.

“We have got our focus on this game and it’s a big one for us. It doesn’t have any bearing on the league title, which is still our priority. It’s a one off game and we have to be ready for it.” Baxter is sweating over the availability of winger Gavin Whyte, who has sat out the last two games with a hamstring injury and will undergo a late fitness test.

Kick-off at the Showgrounds is at 7.45pm.