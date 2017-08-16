NI defender Jonny Evans linked with move to Man City - reports

Manchester City are keen on signing Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans from West Brom, according to reports.

BBC Sport says it understands talks have taken place over the past couple of weeks but there has been no agreement over a fee for the ex-Man United man.

Evans, who was named as Baggies club captain last month, has two years left on his current deal with Tony Pulis' side.

There had been speculation earlier in the summer that Evans could be set for a move to Leicester City.

Announcing the 29-year-old as skipper in July, Pulis said: "Jonny Evans is staying with West Bromwich Albion. There is no doubt about that.

“Jonny will be our captain next season. He had a fantastic year last season and I’m hoping he steps up now.

“He’s not had the responsibility before, to being a captain around the club.

“It’s an important job and it’s about looking after the players and looking after the dressing room and if we get issues in the dressing room I will be expecting him to sort it out.”

