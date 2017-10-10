Northern Ireland's Paddy McNair scores in Sunderland comeback

Northern Ireland's Paddy McNair marked his comeback from injury with a goal for Sunderland Under-23s who edged out Hertha Berlin in their first Premier League International Cup game.

The midfielder, who hails from Ballyclare, scored a looping header in the first half, helping the Black Cats secure a 2-0 win on Tuesday night.

In the player ratings from the match the Sunderland Echo described McNair's return as 'successful and impressive'.

'Clever header to open the scoring, just reward for a performance that started quietly but improved quickly. Showed good strength and vision with his passing. 7/10,' was the assessment.

Following his move from Manchester United, McNair played nine times for Sunderland in the Premier League last season before injury struck when he ruptured a cruciate ligament in November.

McNair's last appearance in the green and white of Northern Ireland came in last year's friendly against Croatia at Windsor Park but tonight's appearance will be a welcome boost for Michael O'Neill ahead of next month's World Cup play-offs.